Ensuring justice key to preventing crimes like Khojaly genocide - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Ensuring justice remains essential to preventing the recurrence of horrific crimes such as the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his X social media page, Trend reports.

“The Khojaly genocide is one of the most heinous crimes committed during Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan,” the minister stated.

“On this sad day, we honor with deep sorrow the memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide,” Bayramov added, referring to the events that took place during the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.