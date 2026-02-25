Turkmenistan, UNDP strengthen SDG efforts with new phase of partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched the fourth phase of their joint initiative, “Partnering for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Acceleration,” Trend reports via UNDP.

This phase continues the longstanding partnership aimed at advancing Turkmenistan’s national priorities, further reaffirming the country's commitment to the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were formally adopted in September 2016.

The focus of this fourth phase is to bolster national capacity for the effective implementation and monitoring of the SDGs. It will support initiatives for development financing, prepare Turkmenistan’s third Voluntary National Review on SDG progress, and enhance the capacity of local executive authorities to integrate sustainable development principles at the regional level.

UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, Narine Sahakyan, emphasized, "The continuation of this strategic partnership will significantly strengthen national mechanisms for SDG implementation and foster conditions conducive to sustainable economic and social development across all regions of the country."

The project will provide a critical platform for coordinating the efforts of ministries, agencies, international partners, and civil society in advancing Turkmenistan’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.

UNDP has operated in Turkmenistan since 1995. The organization has supported the country through projects in governance, public administration, health, economic development, water management, and climate adaptation. Since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda, UNDP has also assisted Turkmenistan in implementing and monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals.