Ukrainian President Zelenskyy details phone call with US President Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his recent phone call with US President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel that Trump administration representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also took part in the conversation. Both sides discussed the active work of the negotiating teams and expressed gratitude for their efforts to end the war.

The Ukrainian president highlighted the importance of the PURL program and noted that the supply of missiles for air defense systems from the United States is helping Ukraine manage winter challenges and protect civilian lives.

The leaders also discussed topics that Ukrainian and US representatives will address at a bilateral meeting in Geneva, as well as preparations for the next full trilateral negotiating team meeting in early March. According to Zelenskyy, this sequence of meetings will allow a transition to leader-level negotiations, a process that President Trump supports to resolve complex issues and bring an end to the war.