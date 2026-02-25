Khojaly Genocide awareness campaign illuminates Boston streets (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. An awareness campaign dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, regarded as one of the most tragic events in history, was held in Boston with the participation of LED screen vehicles, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event was organized with the support of the Committee and by the American Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Association. The campaign took place along some of Boston’s busiest and most strategically significant streets and squares.

The LED-equipped vehicles passed in front of Boston City Hall and the Massachusetts State House, continuing through Copley Square. In order to convey historical facts about Khojaly to a broad audience, the vehicles also moved along the city’s central streets, including Boylston, Tremont, Washington, and Beacon.

The screens displayed images reflecting the grave consequences of the Khojaly tragedy, which left a deep mark on Azerbaijan’s history, as well as messages calling for justice and detailed information describing the crime committed not only against Azerbaijanis but against humanity as a whole. QR codes containing documented historical facts about Khojaly were also featured.

Throughout the day, the campaign was observed by thousands of city residents and tourists, generating wide public interest. Similar large-scale awareness campaigns were simultaneously held in Washington, D.C., and New York City.