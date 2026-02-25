Azerbaijan's property insurance market shows steady growth in Jan. 2026
Azerbaijan's property insurance market grew in January 2026 with higher premium collections compared to the previous year. However, property insurance payments saw a decline during the same period. A smaller portion of the collected premiums was paid back to policyholders.
