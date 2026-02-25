China’s consumer prices rise 0.2% in January 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% year on year in January 2026, driven by increases in non-food items and urban areas.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the CPI in urban areas increased by 0.2%, while rural areas saw a 0.1% rise. The food price index declined 0.7%, whereas non-food items increased by 0.4%. Consumer goods prices rose 0.3%, and services increased 0.1% over the same period.

Month-on-month, the CPI also increased by 0.2% in January, with both urban and rural areas seeing equal growth. Food prices remained stable, while non-food items rose 0.2%, and both consumer goods and services recorded a 0.2% increase.

This modest uptick in January 2026 followed a sharper 0.8% year-on-year rise in December 2025, with the slowdown largely attributed to base effects from the Lunar New Year timing (which fell in late January 2025 but mid-February 2026), alongside notable declines in food prices (especially pork, eggs, and certain oils) and energy costs.

