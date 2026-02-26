Representative of President of Azerbaijan on special assignments visits Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Representative of President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Khalaf Khalafov visited the Federal Republic of Germany on February 25, Trend reports.

During the visit, Khalafov held meetings at the Bundestag and the German Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-German bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for expanding mutual cooperation.

They also conducted a broad exchange of views on Azerbaijan’s efforts and initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace, strengthening stability and security in the region, and advancing the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In addition, other regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.