Washington D.C. pays tribute to Khojaly victims with digital billboards (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A fleet of mobile digital billboard trucks rolled through the streets of Washington, D.C. this week, marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide with a public awareness campaign that brought images and messages of remembrance to some of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks, Trend reports.

The initiative was organized by the American-Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Association with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The LED-equipped trucks circulated through central Washington, passing the United States Capitol, the White House, the United States Department of State, and the Pentagon, aiming to draw attention to the events of February 26, 1992.

The screens displayed photographs of victims, archival imagery, messages calling for justice, and QR codes providing access to historical facts about Khojaly.

Among the slogans displayed were: “Remember, Respect, Reflect – Khojaly 1992,” “34 years later, we remember every soul,” “The Khojaly tragedy of 1992 – the world must not forget,” “Khojaly – their courage and pain remain with us,” “We honor the victims of Khojaly and cherish their memory,” “Do not forget the Khojaly genocide,” “Raise awareness, demand justice, and show solidarity,” “Together we remember, together we mourn, together we stand,” “Justice for Khojaly,” “From tragedy to memory – Khojaly lives on,” “Remember the innocent, speak for justice,” “One cold night – thousands lost,” and “34 years later, Khojaly still speaks.”

Organizers said the campaign sought to encourage the international community to honor the victims and support efforts toward accountability. Similar mobile billboard initiatives were held simultaneously in New York City and Boston.

