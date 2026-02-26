Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan gain foothold
Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan saw significant growth over the first 10 months of the current year. The increase was notable in both value and volume compared to the same period last year. The exports mainly consisted of petrochemical, steel, agricultural, and food products.
