Iran aims to increase freight traffic via transport corridors with Azerbaijan - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Iran intends to increase freight traffic by rail and road within the corridors with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with businessmen and investors in the northern Mazandaran Province today.

According to him, strengthening the corridors would reduce costs and boost economic activity.

Pezeshkian noted that work in this direction is being carried out with the support of the Iranian parliament in terms of legislation.

The main corridor covering Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran is the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200 km multimodal network designed to connect India with Russia and Europe. It uses western routes through Azerbaijan/Iran and eastern routes through Kazakhstan/Turkmenistan/Iran to bypass traditional sea routes.