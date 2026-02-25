Kazakhstan's fighter jet crashes in Karaganda region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan during a scheduled training flight, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

The ministry confirmed that the aircraft’s crew successfully ejected prior to impact. Both pilots are reported to be in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries, and are currently receiving medical attention under professional supervision.

''The crash site has been secured, and authorities assure that there is no danger to the public or surrounding infrastructure. A special commission has been established by the ministry, led by the head of the flight safety department, to investigate the incident. The commission is comprised of aviation experts who will examine the causes and circumstances of the crash.

A legal evaluation will be conducted, and appropriate procedural decisions will be made based on the findings of the investigation,'' the ministry noted.