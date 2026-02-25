Azerbaijan sends new batch of diesel fuel to Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25.​ The next batch of diesel, as part of the fuel product supplies, is being sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia, Trend reports.

A total of 4,500 tons of diesel fuel is scheduled to be sent to Armenia.

The specified amount of diesel fuel is being shipped today from the Guzdek station in Azerbaijan.

On October 21, 2025, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit shipment was the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of RON-95 gasoline to Armenia. Subsequently, on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of fuel, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel, were dispatched in 48 railcars.

On January 11, a train of 18 railcars carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was also sent to Armenia.