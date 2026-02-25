Iranian official highlights strategic value of transport links in East Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
The creation and expansion of multiple transport routes in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan Province are of significant strategic importance, according to the provincial governor.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy