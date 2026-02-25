Iran lays out timeline for next round of nuclear discussions with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The next round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. regarding Iran's nuclear program is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 26, the Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, told reporters following the Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to Mohajerani, at the Cabinet meeting held today, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi briefed on the discussions between the two countries.

Mohajerani stated that additional information will be announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Two rounds of indirect talks have been held between Iran and the U.S. this year regarding the nuclear program. The talks were organized through the mediation of Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. delegation was led by U.S. President's special representative Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.