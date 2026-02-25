Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Samsung E&A sign memorandum of understanding

Oil&Gas Materials 25 February 2026 13:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Samsung E&A sign memorandum of understanding
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Samsung E&A Co. Ltd., the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Hong Namkoong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung E&A Co., Ltd., we discussed the energy partnership and opportunities to expand cooperation. Within the framework of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SOCAR and Samsung E&A. The document envisages exploring prospects for cooperation to improve the efficiency of energy assets, localize production, establish a regional industrial center, develop human capital, and advance decarbonization.

Executing the agreement is crucial for incorporating local companies into global value chains," the minister added.

