Azerbaijan, Somalia discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. On February 25, 2026, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Azerbaijan, Abdinur Dahir Fidow, and discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The ambassador presented copies of his credentials to the minister. Bayramov congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission, expressing confidence that Somalia’s first resident ambassador to Azerbaijan would spare no effort to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia. The sides welcomed the intensification of contacts in recent years and the growing number of reciprocal visits. They recalled with satisfaction the Somali President’s visit to Azerbaijan last February, the subsequent visit of an Azerbaijani government delegation to Somalia, the first political consultations held between the foreign ministries within that framework, and the Somali foreign minister’s visit to Azerbaijan in June.

The importance of utilizing the existing potential to deepen cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, agricultural, energy, and other fields was emphasized.

In addition to bilateral relations, the sides underlined the significance of cooperation within multilateral international and regional platforms, particularly the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). It was also noted that cooperation during Somalia’s non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2025–2026 has been commendable.

Azerbaijan once again reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders. The meeting also included an in-depth exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.