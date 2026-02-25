Turkmenistan, Pakistan explore frontiers to enhance regional energy ties

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. Turkmenistan and Pakistan recently engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and deepening energy cooperation between Pakistan and Central Asian nations, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Pakistan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, and Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov.

Earlier, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discussed finalizing the route map of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) project and expanding cross-border electricity cooperation during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, held in Herat, Afghanistan.

Following the meeting, Baradar stated that the Afghan side is ready to complete work on the TAP route map and to ensure cooperation on electricity transmission to the Bala Murghab, Khamab, and Qarqin districts, as well as on the launch of other regional connectivity projects.