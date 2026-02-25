Uzbekistan expects $1.5B annual boost from Tashkent urban projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. The implementation of new urban development projects in Tashkent is expected to generate an additional $1.5 billion in gross regional product annually, contribute 3.5 trillion soums ($288.3 million) to the state budget, and create up to 260,000 jobs, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The figures were announced during a presentation on proposals to advance urbanization processes and expand green areas in the capital, chaired by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the presentation, the projected economic impact will stem from the implementation of 18 approved large-scale development projects, comprehensive renovation of outdated districts, expansion of the “Yangi Avlod” special industrial zone in the Yangihayot District, and the gradual relocation of major industrial enterprises from central parts of Tashkent.

Under the updated urban planning framework, at least 30% of each project’s territory, around 400 hectares in total, will be designated as green space. In addition, 9 new public parks with a combined area of 134 hectares are planned across the city.

Overall, the total green area in Tashkent and adjacent territories is set to triple to 25,000 hectares, while per capita green space is expected to increase from three to six square meters.

Out of 85 project proposals reviewed, 18 were approved for implementation, 12 were returned for optimization with adjustments to land size, building height, and development concepts, and 54 require comprehensive conceptual revision.

The president instructed that urban development in the capital be carried out in line with public interests, environmental standards, and the principles of a healthy urban environment.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel