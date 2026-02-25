Uzbekistan, Canada discuss strategic partnership in mining, and geology

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Uzbekistan and Canada have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on strengthening collaboration in the mining and geology sectors, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining and Geology.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Feruza Khamidova, First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, and Christopher Duggan, Canada’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

During the talks, the Canadian delegation was provided with an in-depth overview of the key reforms currently being implemented within Uzbekistan's mining and geological sectors. Special attention was given to the revised Law on Subsoil, the establishment of transparent mechanisms for granting subsoil use rights, and the incorporation of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into the operations of industrial enterprises.

Earlier, Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, also held discussions with Ambassador Duggan to explore opportunities for initiating new joint projects in the fields of green and renewable energy. In addition, both parties reviewed potential avenues for cooperation in information technology, transport and logistics infrastructure, water management, agriculture, mining, and metallurgy.