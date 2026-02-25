Tajikistan and Pakistan discuss development of energy cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 25. Tajikistan and Pakistan discussed developing cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The topic was addressed during a meeting between Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Daler Juma and Minister for Power of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

The co-chairs of the Joint Commission of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.

The parties simultaneously shared insights on collaboration in the energy sector between the two nations, especially regarding the regional CASA-1000 electricity transmission initiative.



The discussion highlighted the crucial role of the Joint Commission in fostering bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The parties conveyed their willingness to maintain a productive dialogue and deliberated on organizing the 8th session of the Joint Commission between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, focusing on trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation, scheduled to occur in Tajikistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel