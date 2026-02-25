Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin climbs in price
The price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin rose slightly on February 25, reflecting ongoing market fluctuations. These changes are influenced by Iran's floating exchange rate system, adopted in May 2024. Older and smaller coin versions also experienced price adjustments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy