Iran's inflation rate takes turn upward - Central Bank
Inflation in Iran saw a sharp rise over the past 12 months. In the 11th month, both product and service prices increased significantly compared to the previous month and the same period last year. The service sector also experienced notable inflation, contributing to a higher overall inflation rate.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy