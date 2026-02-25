Kazakhstan plans to increase cargo transportation by sea along TITR
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Maritime cargo volumes in Kazakhstan are predicted to reach 11.4 million tons in 2026, up from 9.5 million in 2025. New container terminals and dredging and quay infrastructure renovation are underway at Kuryk and Aktau ports. Kazakhstan wants to add 32 merchant ships by 2028.
