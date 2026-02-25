Iran eyes positive outcomes from indirect talks with U.S. - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Iran sees clear prospects in indirect talks with the U.S. on Iran's nuclear program, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with businessmen and investors in the northern Mazandaran Province today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is trying to get out of the “neither peace nor war” process that continues in the region. If a result is achieved, the obstacles on the way to the goal can be easily overcome.

The Iranian president stated that the country's relations with neighboring countries have improved significantly, and it is striving to further improve these relations.

Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Iran and the U.S. will take place in Geneva on February 26.