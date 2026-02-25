KMG-run refineries in Romania to undergo scheduled maintenance

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Rompetrol Rafinare, part of KMG International, will carry out scheduled preventive maintenance at the Petromidia refinery in Năvodari and the Vega refinery in Ploiești in Romania, owned by KazMunayGas, in early March 2026, Trend reports via the KMG.

The work is anticipated to span approximately 20 days and will be carried out in alignment with the sanctioned technical maintenance program.



Upcoming activities will encompass the inspection and recertification of production units, thorough equipment cleaning, preventive maintenance checks, and the replacement of specific components, such as catalysts. The purpose of these measures is to uphold exceptional operational efficiency, guarantee uniform product quality, and improve industrial safety.

KMG says that during the maintenance period, it will continue to meet its contractual obligations by supplying petroleum products using existing inventories and the resources of the company’s trading division.

The shareholders of Rompetrol Rafinare are KMG International (54.63% – directly and indirectly) and the Romanian State, through the Ministry of Energy (44.7%).

