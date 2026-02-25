Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Central Bank signs MoU with Compliance Association Public Union

Economy Materials 25 February 2026 16:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank signs MoU with Compliance Association Public Union
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Public Union "Compliance Association" have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 24, Trend reports via the regulatory body.

The MoU aims to promote a culture of compliance among financial and non-financial entities, encourage best practices in compliance, and enhance adherence to regulatory requirements.

The agreement outlines initiatives to develop and advance compliance mechanisms and ethical standards through awareness and educational programs. It also includes plans to organize seminars, training programs, roundtables, conferences, and other events for professionals working in the compliance sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more