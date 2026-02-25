Iran's regional governor highlights priority of mutual investments with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Mutual investment and the expansion of business engagement between Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province and Azerbaijan remain a key priority, Bahram Sarmast, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province, told Trend.

Sarmast stated that efforts are underway to encourage reciprocal investment, broaden the scope of investors’ activities, and facilitate mutual visits by business representatives.

According to him, taking into account existing historical ties with Azerbaijan, as well as the policy of developing relations with Azerbaijan following the start of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s tenure, the Iranian side approaches cooperation with Azerbaijan as a priority.