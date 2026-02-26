ESCAP outlines UN’s disaster resilience strategy for Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. United Nations’ support to Turkmenistan in disaster resilience is built around three connected capabilities - risk knowledge, monitoring and technology, and preparedness and action, Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), told Trend.

"First, the ESCAP Risk and Resilience Portal provides a practical entry point to help decision-makers understand where hazards and climate-related stressors intersect with exposed people and assets. This platform is vital for early-stage screening (where to build), prioritization (what to retrofit first), and managing cascading disruptions across sectors (for example, where transport, energy, and water systems share common risk hotspots)."

According to Sharp, the portal supports authorities in identifying vulnerable infrastructure and planning investments to minimize potential damage and service disruptions.

"Second, our work on impact-based forecasting links weather data with real-world consequences so that institutions can anticipate likely impacts on people and their lives. This approach is especially relevant to infrastructure operators and agencies responsible for service continuity because it supports targeted preparedness for critical nodes and corridors when risk conditions rise."

He noted that this forecasting approach enables institutions to prepare for specific impacts in advance, particularly in sectors responsible for maintaining essential services.

"Third, the Asia-Pacific Information Superhighway initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide through regional cooperation. This complements the Global Action Plan on Early Warnings for All and its regional strategy, which emphasizes that early warning is not only about detection and forecasting, but also about turning warnings into early action through coordination, communication, and universally available, affordable digital connectivity."

Sharp added that strengthening digital connectivity and coordination mechanisms is key to ensuring that early warning systems translate into timely and effective action on the ground.

In January 2026, a delegation headed by Shombi Sharp, Deputy Executive Secretary of UNESCAP, visited Turkmenistan as part of the SPECA Economic Forum held on January 21-22 in Ashgabat. This event was a key component of SPECA Week, organized under the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).