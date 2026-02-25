Azerbaijan and Malaysia discuss economic relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia Irfan Davudov met with Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Johari Abdul Ghani, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Malaysia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia and explored prospects for expanding cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

Ambassador Davudov briefed the minister on the economic reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan and the development of the non-oil sector. He also invited Malaysian companies to invest in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of organizing reciprocal visits between relevant government agencies and business representatives to further strengthen cooperation.

For his part, Johari Abdul Ghani expressed interest in enhancing economic cooperation between Malaysia and Azerbaijan and affirmed his readiness to contribute to the expansion of bilateral economic ties.

The parties also noted that Azerbaijan will host several major international events this year, including the World Urban Forum.