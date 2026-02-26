Turkmennebit reannounces tender for oil pipeline project materials
Turkmennebit SC invites manufacturers to participate in an open tender for the procurement of materials and equipment for the capital construction of an oil pipeline and pumping station from Ekerem to Korpeje.
