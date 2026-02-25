Kyrgyzstan’s small ruminant sector makes steady strides in 2025
The modest year-on-year increase in Kyrgyzstan’s sheep and goat population highlights steady development in the small ruminant sector, supporting rural incomes and overall agricultural productivity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy