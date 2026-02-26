Iran's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan rise in 10M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Iran’s non-oil exports to Uzbekistan rose by 55.5% in value and 71.5% in volume during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through January 20, 2026) compared to the same period last year (from March 20, 2024, through January 19, 2025).

Data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA) shows that the country exported non-oil products to Uzbekistan worth around $504 million, with a total weight of around 789,000 tons, during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Iran's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan during the same period last year were valued at $324 million and weighed roughly 460,000 tons. The main products exported included dairy and dairy products, petrochemical goods, various types of pipes, glass containers, and agricultural equipment.

Iran’s trade turnover with Uzbekistan reached $576 million and 848,000 tons in the ten months, reflecting a 45.5% growth in value and 72% in volume compared to the previous year.

Overall, Iran’s product exports in this period amounted to $45 billion, totaling 130 million tons, marking a 6.3% decrease in value and a 1.44% increase in volume year-on-year.

Iran's key exports to Uzbekistan include petrochemical products (notably polymers like ethylene and styrene), plastics, heating machinery, industrial equipment, dairy products, agricultural goods, pipes, glass containers, and significant amounts of iron and steel. The trade primarily focuses on non-oil products, positioning Iran as a major supplier of industrial goods in demand but not produced in high volumes within Uzbekistan.

