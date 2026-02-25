Azerbaijani wrestlers win three medals at Muhamet Malo International Tournament in Tirana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers claimed three medals at the Muhamet Malo International Tournament held in Tirana, Trend reports.

Rashid Babazade, competing in the 65 kg weight category, secured a silver medal after reaching the final of the ranking tournament. In the decisive bout, he was defeated 0:10 by Indian under-23 world champion Sujeet Sujeet.

Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) earned a bronze medal, defeating India’s Akshay Tanachi Dheere with a 9:2 score in the third-place match.

Another bronze medal for Azerbaijan was won by Arseniy Dzhioyev in the 86 kg weight category. In the bout for third place, he defeated American two-time Olympic medalist and four-time world champion Kyle Dake with a score of 4:1.