CPC shares data on crude oil transported via Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline in 2025
Photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium official telegram account
The Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline carried 70.52 million tons of crude oil in 2025. The fields of Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan each contributed 36.6 million tons, 9.2 million tons, and 17 million tons, respectively, to this total tonnage.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy