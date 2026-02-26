Iran issues protest note to Netherlands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Iran has issued a protest note to the Netherlands after a Dutch diplomat attempted to secretly bring prohibited items into the country, Trend reports.

The Netherlands’ ambassador to Tehran, Emiel De Bont, was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the meeting, the ambassador was informed that the items detained from the Dutch diplomat are prohibited from import and use under Iranian law. The seizure of the items was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention.

The Netherlands' ambassador assured Iranian officials that he would promptly convey Iran’s protest to his government.

