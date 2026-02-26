Turkmenistan, UN take stock of 2025 partnership and lay groundwork for 2026 plans

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. Turkmenistan and the United Nations conducted a thorough review of their collaborative efforts in sustainable development, focusing on key priority areas and outlining work plans for the year 2026, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting of the Steering Committee on the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation in the field of sustainable development, held in a hybrid format at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Myahri Byashimova, heads and representatives of Turkmen ministries and sectoral agencies, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, and leaders and representatives of UN agencies.

The meeting highlighted significant accomplishments under the Framework Program, explored opportunities for enhanced collaboration with the UN, and reviewed the findings of the UN Common Country Analysis, which is instrumental in program planning and evaluating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Turkmenistan highlighted that the Framework Program, signed for 2026-2030, provides a long-term partnership foundation with the UN and its agencies, strengthening the country’s position at regional and global levels.

