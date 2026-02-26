Uzbekistan, Paraguay set stage for new mining deals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. Uzbekistan and Paraguay have agreed to sign several documents in the mining and geology sector, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology.

That was announced during a meeting held in Asunción between representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology and Mauricio Bejarano, Vice Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at Paraguay’s Ministry of Public Works and Communications.

The parties engaged in discussions aimed at initiating practical cooperation in key areas of the mining and geological sector, in line with prior agreements made at the presidential level between Uzbekistan and Paraguay. Significant focus was directed towards enhancing scientific and technical collaboration, emphasizing the sharing of expertise and the creation of joint initiatives in resource exploration and mineral development.

In the aftermath of the discussions, both parties expressed their willingness to solidify their collaboration by signing pertinent agreements and adhering to the established procedures and timelines.

Meanwhile, in December 2025, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Santiago Peña signed a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to strengthening political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation.

Two additional documents were signed in the presence of the presidents: a protocol concluding bilateral market-access negotiations related to Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization and a memorandum between the two countries’ foreign ministries establishing a mechanism for regular political consultations.

