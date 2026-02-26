Azerbaijani oil shifts down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $0.51, or 0.71%, on February 25 from the previous level, coming in at $71.46 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also decreased by $0.43, or 0.62%, to $68.93 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $1.51, or 3.82%, to $37.98 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea receded by $0.54, or 0.76%, to $70.79 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.