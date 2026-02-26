Azerbaijan maintains firm position on AZAL plane crash - minister

Bayramov recalled that during a meeting held in October between
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the
President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, it was stated
that all necessary measures must be taken in connection with the
incident involving the Azerbaijani aircraft, which occurred due to
an error by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
According to him, Azerbaijan’s stance on the matter is clear and
resolute.
“An objective and comprehensive legal and political assessment
of the incident must be provided, and appropriate compensation must
also be paid. This is precisely what we expect,” he added.
On 25 December 2024, an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of
Azerbaijan Airlines en route from Baku to Grozny under flight
number J2-8243 was subjected to external physical and technical
interference. After losing control in Russian airspace, the
aircraft was redirected toward Aktau, Kazakhstan, where it made an
emergency landing. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives,
while 29 passengers survived.
For demonstrating high professionalism, bravery, and dedication
in fulfilling their duties, the deceased crew members—Igor
Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Aliyeva—were
posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan. The
surviving crew members—Zulfiqar Asadov and Aydan Rahimli—were
awarded the Order of "Rashadat" (Courage) of the 1st Degree.
