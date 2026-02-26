Turkmenistan and IMO discuss maritime cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Domingues to discuss cooperation in the maritime transport and international shipping sectors, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The meeting took place on February 25 as part of Meredov’s working visit to the United Kingdom.

The Turkmen government expressed its commitment to advancing constructive dialogue with the International Maritime Organization, emphasizing its intention to collaborate on joint projects aimed at enhancing sustainable and safe maritime transport.

The importance of active engagement with the United Nations was also highlighted, exemplified by the Third UN Conference for Landlocked Developing Countries held in August 2025 in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza.”

