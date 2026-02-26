Uzbekhydroenergo maps out eight major hydropower projects
Uzbekistan is stepping on the gas to boost its hydropower capacity, with eight key strategic projects lined up in JSC Uzbekhydroenergo’s portfolio for 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy