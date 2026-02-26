Uzbekneftegaz, SOCAR move to upgrade Bukhara Refinery efficiency

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. JSC Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company SOCAR discussed expanding cooperation aimed at improving the efficiency of the Bukhara Oil Refinery, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz, Abdugani Sanginov, and executives of SOCAR’s subsidiaries - SOCAR Trading and SOCAR Downstream Management.

The parties discussed proposals to introduce modern operational solutions, digitalize production processes, and enhance the refinery’s energy efficiency. Particular attention was given to the potential organization of a technical audit and the development of practical recommendations for the plant’s modernization.

It was noted that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, supported at the level of Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Ilham Aliyev, has been steadily strengthening, creating additional opportunities for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to continue practical engagement. An agreement was also reached to organize a visit of an Azerbaijani working group to the Bukhara refinery to conduct a technical assessment and prepare concrete proposals on further steps.

In August 2024, Uzbekneftegaz and SOCAR signed a cooperation agreement in the hydrocarbon sector, launching geological exploration activities on the Ustyurt Plateau, including seismic surveys and preparations for hydrocarbon production.

Additionally, on July 24, 2025, the parties concluded a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), which provides for fully meeting Uzbekistan’s domestic oil demand for the next 25 years. The extracted gas will also be supplied to the domestic market, supporting the country’s industry with accessible and quality petroleum products.

