Azerbaijan and Georgia strengthen ties in economic cooperation talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Ministries of Economy of Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed strengthening economic cooperation, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“During the meeting with Mariam Kvrivishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, held within the framework of the Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye BusinessForum, we highlighted the diversified Azerbaijan–Georgia economic partnership and the successful cooperation delivered through regional projects.

We also reviewed prospects for joint activities to further strengthen business ties, as well as priority items on the cooperation agenda in trade, energy, transport, transit, and other sectors,'' the publication reads.

In January this year, the volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $77.9 million. This is $4.8 million or 6.6% more than the same period in 2025.

In January this year, Azerbaijan's exports to Georgia amounted to $69.3 million, which is $4.7 million or 7.3% more than the same period last year.

Over the reporting month, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Georgia amounted to $31.6 million, which is $5.1 million or 19.4% more than in January 2025.

The share of non-oil products supplied to Georgia in Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports amounted to 11.78%. Georgia ranked third among the countries importing Azerbaijani non-oil products in terms of this indicator.

During the reporting period, Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan totaled $8.6 million, which is $51,000 or 0.6% more than the same period last year.