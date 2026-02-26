Turkmenistan, EBRD discuss expansion of financial and investment cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed expanding financial and investment cooperation and implementing joint projects, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were raised during the meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and President of EBRD Odile Renaud-Basso, on 25 February as part of Meredov’s working visit to the United Kingdom.

Meredov stated that, in carrying out its economic development strategy, Turkmenistan places particular emphasis on strengthening international partnerships, including expanding cooperation with reputable financial institutions and banking organizations. In this context, the productive and long-standing cooperation between the country and the EBRD was highlighted.

The president of the bank reiterated the institution's commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial relationships.



Attention was directed towards initiatives designed to enhance the international East-West transport corridor. The Turkmen government indicated its readiness to reassess particular proposals from the EBRD concerning involvement in initiatives within this sector.



Expanding cooperation in the energy sector has been highlighted as a key priority. The substantial potential for EBRD engagement in current sustainable energy initiatives was highlighted.

At the end of the meeting, the parties voiced confidence in the continued steady development of bilateral cooperation and exchanged best wishes.

