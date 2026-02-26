Turkmenistan joins Central Asia-UK meeting to view regional security matters

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in a meeting of the heads of foreign policy agencies of the Central Asian countries with the UK Minister of State for Defense Lord Rodney Cowker, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The meeting took place at the base of the Royal Horse Guards of the UK on February 25, during Meredov’s working visit to the country.

During the meeting, key topics included regional security, the enhancement of mutual understanding, and the development of dialogue between Central Asian nations and the United Kingdom.



Significant focus was directed towards the sharing of expertise in professional training for personnel, alongside efforts to enhance mechanisms for addressing contemporary challenges and threats.



Participants underscored the critical need for fostering constructive and trust-based collaboration, with the goal of enhancing stability and security on both regional and international fronts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel