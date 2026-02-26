Azerbaijan zeroes participation in European Political Community Summit in Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan does not plan to be represented at any level at the upcoming European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Armenia, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the “Mother’s Cry” monument on the occasion of the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

“President Ilham Aliyev has a very tight schedule and calendar, and such a visit is not envisaged in May,” Bayramov stated.

Will be updated

