Kazakhstan, UK sign roadmap on strategic partnership in critical minerals through 2027

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom signed a Roadmap on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Critical Minerals through 2027, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed following a roundtable meeting between Kazakhstan's officials and British business representatives in London.

At the same time, a memorandum on expanding partnership and intentions to open a licensed campus in Almaty was signed between Coventry University and Coventry University Kazakhstan.

In addition, it was announced that the presence of British educational institutions in Kazakhstan will be further expanded, including the opening of Charterhouse School in Almaty, the launch of an artificial intelligence center by Cardiff University, and the opening of a new campus of Heriot-Watt University in Aktobe.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev briefed British business representatives on Kazakhstan’s achievements over the past 25 years.

“Kazakhstan has achieved substantial economic growth, averaging 5.7% in real terms annually. According to the latest IMF data, our nominal GDP exceeds $300 billion, placing us among the world’s top 50 economies. Kazakhstan currently accounts for more than 60% of all foreign direct investment flows into Central Asia, reinforcing its position as the economic hub of the region,” he said.

Chris Bryant, Acting Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade and Co-Chairman of the UK side of the Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, highlighted the success of British investors in Kazakhstan and the importance of bilateral cooperation.

He expressed readiness to work jointly in the green economy, critical minerals, transport and transit, education, and AI-IT, noting that these projects create sustainable investment opportunities, strengthen long-term partnerships, and support the diversification of critical materials supply chains for international markets.

During the meeting, participants agreed that enhancing economic cooperation supports sustainable regional development and emphasized the importance of moving the Kazakhstan-UK partnership from dialogue to implementation of concrete projects in new economic niches.

