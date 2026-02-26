Guangdong Holdings eyes hydropower development opportunities in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 25. Representatives from Guangdong Holdings Limited have highlighted Kyrgyzstan's considerable energy potential, indicating a keen interest in launching projects aimed at the construction of hydroelectric power plants and water supply systems, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The interest was voiced during a meeting with Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for investment cooperation. The National Investment Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic and representatives of the holding are currently carrying out relevant work to advance investment collaboration.

Kasymaliev highlighted the significant emphasis the Cabinet of Ministers places on the operations of the National Investment Fund, underscoring that the attraction of foreign investment directed towards the nation’s socio-economic development stands as a crucial national priority.



The head of the Cabinet of Ministers reiterated a commitment to ongoing constructive dialogue with representatives of the Chinese corporation, emphasizing that the People's Republic of China remains a strategic partner for Kyrgyzstan.



In the aftermath of the meeting, both parties expressed a shared commitment to advancing targeted initiatives across several key sectors, including energy, agriculture, tourism, and investment.

