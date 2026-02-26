Turkmenistan, UK sign 2026-2027 Cooperation Program

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. The 2026-2027 Cooperation Program between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom was signed, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The signing took place on February 25 at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office during Meredov’s working visit, within the framework of the third round of the “Structural Dialogue” between the two ministries.

The event was attended by Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Hamish Falconer.

The discussion underscored encouraging advancements in political and trade-economic relations, emphasizing the importance of maximizing existing economic potential, particularly through the Turkmen-British Chamber of Commerce.

Cooperation in education and culture was discussed, including English-language learning initiatives and planned bilateral agreements. Regional issues, including Afghanistan stabilization and related infrastructure projects, were addressed. The Turkmen side reaffirmed its commitment to UN Charter principles, neutrality, and peaceful resolution of international disputes. Discussions persisted among the heads of departments.

