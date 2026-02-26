Central Asia, UK discuss expanding cooperation in education, science, and technology

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. Foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and member of the British Royal Family, discussed expanding cooperation in education, science, and technology, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

Prince Edward hosted the official meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asia in London.

“The visit in the ‘CA5+UK’ format marks a new chapter in relations between Central Asia and the United Kingdom. I am confident that our joint work within this framework will provide a strong impetus for the development of our countries and deepen interregional cooperation,” said Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, representatives from Kazakhstan highlighted their interest in broadening access to British scholarships, grants, and educational programs. They also discussed the potential for establishing joint research centers focused on key areas such as sustainable development, climate change, digital technologies, and medicine.

Particular attention was paid to joint projects in history, the arts, and tourism, alongside the simplification of visa procedures for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs; expansion of direct air links, and development of tourism routes between the regions.

Prince Edward emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties as the foundation of long-term partnerships. He made it clear that the UK greatly appreciates Kazakhstan's candor and initiative in promoting bilateral ties in key areas.

Kosherbayev also underscored Kazakhstan’s continuous initiatives to establish itself as a global center for education. He emphasized collaborations with prominent British universities, such as Cardiff University, Coventry University, and De Montfort University, all of which have set up autonomous campuses in Kazakhstan.

